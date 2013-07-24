Receivables Financing Expert Becomes One of the Industry's First Certified Factoring Account Executive

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Universal Funding announced that Monica Wozow has earned the Certified Factoring Account Executive designation authorized by the International Factoring Association (IFA).



To receive the designation, applicants must have a minimum of two years’ experience in the commercial finance industry and pass a comprehensive 100 question exam. The IFA Account Executive Certification exam measures a candidate’s competency and skill in the factoring profession. Those competencies and skills were determined through a rigorous development process that involved the participation of over a dozen industry professionals nationwide The IFA employed a professional credentialing development corporation to verify that the development complied with all testing and credentialing requirements.



“We’re very proud of Monica,” said Universal Funding president, Kyle Bergstedt. “Earning this certification is not easy, and offers our factoring receivables clients an extra level of assurance regarding our team’s overall skills and knowledge.”



Passing this test demonstrates that the individual possess a basic level of competency among the subjects included in the exam. Testing is held in a secure testing facility. There are no academic qualifications required but each candidate must have a minimum of two years of job-related experience, adhere to the IFA’s code of ethics and receive a passing grade.



The IFA is the leading provider of training for the receivables financing industry and thousands of factoring and secured lending professionals have taken advantage of their instructor-led training programs and teleconferences since the IFA was founded in 1999.



As a principal of Universal Funding Corporation, Monica has worked in the factoring invoices industry for 15 years. Before stepping into the corporate secretary role, she has previously served in the roles of sales associate, sales manager, and marketing manager. Universal wanted to be an early adopter to the IFA’s AE certification program, which is why Monica completed the test within the first 2 months of it being offered. “We plan to have more of our team members take the certification test over the next few months,” relays Universal’s president, Kyle Bergstedt. “It is one more level of assurance to our clients that we are the industry leaders when it comes to accounts receivables financing programs.”



Since 1998, Universal Funding Corporation has provided clients in a variety of industries including oilfield & energy, trucking & transportation, and staffing, printing, business service providers and manufacturing with personalized account receivables financing services. The factoring company is based in Spokane, Washington and employs 24 people.



For additional information about factoring, contact Universal Funding at http://www.UniversalFunding.com or call 1-(800)-405-6035.



