Receivables Financing Experts, Universal Funding Sponsors Coeur d'Alene Idaho Diamond Cup This Labor Day Weekend

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Receivables Financing experts, Universal Funding Corporation is pleased to announce that they will be the title sponsors for the Grand Prix Class at the Coeur d’Alene Diamond Cup this Labor Day weekend. The Diamond Cup, an H1 Unlimited Hydroplane race, is returning to Lake Coeur d’Alene after a 45 year hiatus. The last time Coeur d’Alene hosted the event was in 1968. The Diamond Cup is the 7th stop on the 2013 H1 hydroplane circuit.



Lake Coeur d’Alene has a 100-year history rich with hosting regattas. The Diamond Cup made its debut in 1958 and had a tumultuous 10 year run along the shores of the lake. The boats in the Grand Prix Racing Class have supercharged engines that can reach the speed of 195 miles per hour on the flats. 9-10 of these boats will be racing in the Grand Prix Division at the regatta.



Universal Funding co-founder and CEO Henry Wozow and longtime hydroplane race supporter says: “We’re thrilled to be sponsoring the Diamond Cup in our own back yard. We have a long family history rooted in North Idaho and Eastern Washington and are excited to see this event back in Coeur d’Alene.” The sponsorship is part of Universal Funding’s ongoing commitment to support local events and charities that promote economic development.



The boat races will take place over three days. Organizers hope to see between 70 and 90 thousand people during all of Labor Day weekend.



About Universal Funding Corporation

Universal Funding Corporation is a factoring invoices company that provides programs for businesses all throughout the United States. They are longtime members of both the International Factoring Association and the Commercial Finance Association.



Founded in 1998, they provide account receivables financing services for clients in a variety of industries, including oilfield & energy, trucking & transportation, and staffing, printing, business service providers and manufacturing. The factoring receivables company is based in Spokane, Washington and employs 24 people. For information about Universal Funding Corporation, please visit www.universalfunding.com.



Contact:

Universal Funding Corporation

Heather Burford, Marketing

Heather2@UniversalFunding.com

16201 East Indiana Avenue, Suite 2600

Spokane, WA 99216

http://UniversalFunding.com

800-405-6035