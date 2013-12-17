Receive a Quality Education with the Economical Teaching Assistant Course

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- The economical teaching assistant course offered by Distance Education Academy provides students with a quality education. Wherever there are teachers with certification, there are assistant instructors for support in the classroom in the U.K. People who love children will discover the benefits of becoming an aid to help pupils. The 12-month course prepares aids to create lesson plans, develop teaching methods, and assess the student.



There are 9 units covered in the syllabus for professional growth, children’s safety, and relationships between the school and parents. The teaching assistant course teaches child development from the ages of birth to adolescent. Before entering the classroom, the assistants know the different behavioral traits of children and their peers. The best thing about the online course is that students may continue their education to become a licensed teacher.



After completion of the teaching assistant course, the student receives L3 Teaching Assistant Certificate. To work in most public and private schools in the United Kingdom, certification is a requirement for all teachers. Parents entrust their children in the care of instructors to receive the best education and protection while under care.



A spokesperson with the academy said, “Education is important and prepares the next generation to live productive lives. The courses offered by Distance Education are affordable for most students and convenient. Study in the privacy of home or when travelling long distance.”



About Distance Education Academy

Distance Education Academy is an online institution in the U.K. that offers a range of courses to students across the world. Call 0800 97 888 43 or visit their website, to learn more about assistant teaching programme offers and discounts.