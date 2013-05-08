Receive an Instant Tax Forecast with InniAccounts Online Contractor Accountant

Derby, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- InniAccounts, an online account management service provider, has now brought in the most effective and professional accountancy services, which can be explored and accessed right after signing up at the website.



Aimed specifically at assisting contactors with the management of their accounts, inniAccounts is one of the only online accountants for contractors to provide access to live tax forecasts. Nonetheless, offering the much required services like project tracking, invoicing, automated payroll and dividends, it is one of the most reliable contractor accountants.



The software is specifically designed to assist users in claiming their expenses, paying mileage, leverage assets, investing in pension, cutting much of their tax bills. With just £69 per month, this contractor accountant tool further offers them with a wide range of services, including submission of quarterly VAT returns, VAT scheme changes, PAYE annual return filing, P60 for each employee, tax code changes, etc. amongst other innumerable services.



A representative of inniAccounts further explains their services by stating, “Your taxes are tracked and calculated in real-time. Every time you create an invoice or make a payment your tax is recalculated, instantly. What's more, our clever software even safeguards you against accidental overspending.”



He continues, “We also offer a range of additional services including company formation and tax registration, filing of overdue accounts, and personal self-assessment tax returns. We simply aim at providing members with the most efficient contractor accountant in UK by providing them with 100% satisfaction, minus arguments and quibbles.”



With this wide range of services on offer, inniAccounts makes sure that users have full access over their projects. The inniAccounts team further provides accountancy and technical support to ensure a hassle free experience to users.



About inniAccounts

inniAccounts is an innovative online service that lets contractors, freelancers and small business owners to manage their business effectively. With inniAccounts, users can login securely to track time and expenses, raise invoices and pay the salaries and dividends, effortlessly. Furthermore, users’ taxes are tracked and calculated in real-time and every time they create an invoice or make a payment then their tax is recalculated instantly. Nonetheless, inniAccounts software even safeguards you against accidental overspending.



For more information, please visit http://www.inniaccounts.co.uk or call 01332 460 010