Receive the Most Satisfactory IT Consulting Services in Miami by NovaTech Computer Solutions

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- NovaTech Computer Solutions (NCS), a distinguished IT company in Miami, offers the most satisfactory and cost effective IT Consulting Services in Miami. The company offers a variety of support plans to meet all types of customers business needs and strives towards assisting them in uplifting their business to a larger extent.



The company offers its customers with three different plans to choose from – Hourly Plan, 10 Prepaid-Hours Block Plan and Unlimited Service Plan, allowing greater flexibility and efficiency with affordability. “Our affordable solutions are exceptionally efficient and profitable for both small and medium sized businesses in the Miami area. Our knowledge in technology and well trained professional can take your technology needs to the next level and most importantly reduce your IT costs. ”



The services offered by NCS are not just limited to IT consultations, but also basic Computer Repair Services in Miami. In addition, NCS also offers solutions for Video Surveillance System, Voice and Data Management, POS, and Microsoft Exchange Hosted Services.



NCS is further a highly remarkable and ethical company for always keeping the priorities of its customers on top. With the best technologies they offer in the most cost effective plans, comes a highly respectable and concerned behavior towards customers. The company even offers a Free Computer Diagnostic to assist businesses owner to start with their computer repairs. “We know technology in business is a critical to operating effectively in today's competitive markets. We can provide services and support for all your technology needs”, ensures the NCS spokesperson.



About NovaTech Computer Solutions

Providing IT Support for small and medium sized businesses in the Miami area over 10 years, NovaTech Computer Solutions, Inc located in Miami Florida, provides on-site computer services, repairs, upgrades, and deals in network solutions for home and for office. The company also offers sales and support for POS Solutions and Video Surveillance Systems. Its primary goal is to get your equipment up and running with the least amount of inconvenience or downtime. NovaTech Computer Solutions' technicians will work with its customers to ensure their complete satisfaction.



To know more visit: http://www.novaitsupport.com



Contact:

NovaTech Computer Solutions, Inc

Miami, Florida

Phone: 305.905.4441

Fax: 305.214.6793

Email: info@novaitsupport.com