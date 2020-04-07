Recent Changes to I-9 Remote Hiring of Employees

Sylvan Springs, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Before these changes,, I-9 examination was required to be done in person, reviewing an employee's original documents in their presence. With the COVID-19 pandemic, however, hundreds of thousands of US workers are now carrying out their job duties as remote workers. At least temporarily, the Department of Homeland Security will require employers with staff taking physical proximity precautions to inspect the Form I-9, Section 2 Identity and Job Eligibility Documents remotely using methods such as video connections, email, and fax.



Employers must use COVID-19 as the justification for the delay in inspection and they are also expected to review the documents in Section 2 remotely a maximum a three business days after the recruit. However, once normal operations resume, all employees who have completed Form I-9 via remote verification are expected to report in person to their employer within three business days for identification and job eligibility documentation.



About Jobs for More

Jobs for More assists individuals in seeking employment within the government contractor company workforce by helping them find the perfect job market match. We believe in connecting businesses with the workers they need to achieve success. For more information about Jobs for More, jobs for veterans, or employer compliance, please contact us.