Recent Changes to the QuickBooks Password Reset Tool Guard Against Any Form of Misuse

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Currently Security concerns on the digital platform are increasing at a swift pace which causes QuickBooks to raise standards when it comes to password protection – also another reason why QuickBooks has a very thorough process in place for resetting a password.



As cloud accounting becomes more and more common, password protection becomes critical. Good password practices are increasingly important and weak passwords are proven to be one of the main reasons for data breaches.



For years, QuickBooks sported the convenient password reset tool for its users. But since this system was very easy to use, a few changes were made to completely eliminate any chance of misuse. The first tab that pops up when using the Automated Password Reset Tool would be the requirement to specify the version of the QuickBooks desktop that was last used for opening your company file. Then, QuickBooks business information and the license number would need to be entered.



With QuickBooks' stringent security measures, the password needs to be entered every time you open your company file. Another requirement is that the password be changed every 90 days, and a password set for each data file, containing a combination of least seven characters, including one uppercase letter and a number.



A more complex password is required for files containing sensitive data such as social security numbers, credit card numbers and employers' identification numbers, and only the administrator is authorized to change the password.



Some users complain of problems when trying to change the QuickBooks Admin password. This could be due to a possible corrupt Admin user account. The password reset tool would not work in such cases. To fix a corrupted QuickBooks Admin user account, the user account needs to be deleted and re-created.



E-Tech's password recovery service will deal with all similar issues when attempting to recover or reset a password. This service caters to all versions of QuickBooks Data files. In case of a forgotten Administrator password, the service can recover or reset the password from the data file so the file can be opened as the Administrator.



