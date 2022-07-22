Recent Developments in the Global Digital Signage Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2022 -- The global digital signage market will grow to USD 27.8 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 16.3 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2021 and 2026. The key drivers fueling the growth of this market include the growing adoption of digital signage in commercial applications, increasing infrastructure developments in emerging countries, surging demand for 4K & 8K resolution displays, and ongoing technological advancements in displays.



Major players in the digital signage market are Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Barco (Belgium), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Goodview Electronics (China), AU Optronics (Taiwan), and BrightSign (US). The top players have adopted merger & acquisition, partnership, collaboration, and product launch strategies to grow in the global precision farming market.



The software segment to register higher CAGR during the forecast period



Technological advancements, rising need for real-time content delivery, and increasing applications of smart signage have led to the growth of the software segment of the digital signage market. The higher frequency of purchases and subscriptions associated with digital signage software due to various useful benefits offered by it complemented with the low purchasing frequency of hardware devices due to their long operational life is another major factor contributing to the growth of the software segment. Software licenses need to be purchased and upgraded at regular intervals, which is further expected to accelerate the market growth of software in coming years.



The indoor installation segment to hold the largest market share in 2026



Indoor signage has witnessed significant demand in healthcare, education, corporate and broadcast, and retail applications. The demand for indoor signage in these applications mainly stems from the ongoing adoption of immersive and highly interactive display technologies. Additionally, the rapid adoption of self-service kiosks, which allow customers in retail applications to browse digital products and make purchases, is further driving the growth of the market for indoor digital signage. Indoor digital signage products, such as interactive digital screens, influence customers' purchase decisions. Meanwhile, the usage of indoor digital menu boards helps improve operational efficiency and customer experience. Samsung, NEC, and LG are among the major players focusing on a wide range of indoor digital signage applications.



Major Growth Boosting Factors : APAC to register higher CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is projected to lead the digital signage market from 2021 to 2026. Increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and technologies that enable digital transformation across various sectors such as commercial, institutional, infrastructure, and industrial has fueled the demand for digital signage in APAC. The rise of online advertising and issues related to the adoption of digital signage in various applications are expected to restrict the growth of the digital signage market in APAC.