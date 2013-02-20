Recent Market Research on Global Extended Validation SSL Certification Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Extended Validation SSL Certification market to grow at a CAGR of 49.99 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of online transactions. The Global Extended Validation SSL Certification market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of extended validation (EV) SSL certificates among small and medium-sized businesses. However, the high cost and time consuming process of EV certificate validation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Extended Validation SSL Certification Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Extended Validation SSL Certification market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Comodo Group Inc., Go Daddy Group Inc., and Symantec Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are AffirmTrust LLC., DigiCert Inc., Entrust Inc., Firstserver Inc., GMO GlobalSign Inc., KKR and Co., Network Solutions LLC., StartCom Ltd., and VASCO Data Security International Inc.



