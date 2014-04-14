Recent News on Global Mobile Robotics Market to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- "Mobile Robotics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," the global mobile robotics market was worth USD 6,249.6 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 14,202.2 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2013 to 2019. Asia Pacific was the largest market for mobile robotics in 2012. The growth was primarily driven by increase in usage of mobile robots in domestic, agricultural, medical and industrial applications.



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The mobile robots have found wide applications in industry, military, service and domestic sectors. Mobile robots are classified on the basis of their travelling environment into Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs).



This market research study analyzes the mobile robotics market on a global level, and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD Million) from 2013 to 2019. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period. Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years.



The mobile robotics market has been segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW), and estimated in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report includes cross sectional analysis of type and applications across each geography segments in terms of revenue (USD Million).



The study provides value chain analysis in order to identify the various players in the industry along with their role in the ecosystem. Further, it includes Porter’s five forces analysis, which determines the degree of competition in the market by analyzing the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, as well as the threat of new entrants and substitute products. The market attractiveness tool calculates the attractiveness of the application segments, where they are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



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This study includes profile of key players in the market and the strategies adopted by them to sustain the competition. Recent developments and barriers of the market will help emerging players to design their strategies in an effective manner. The study is expected to help key players of mobile robots in formulating and developing their strategies.



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Global and China Automotive Industrial Robotics Industry Report,2013 - 2014 ( http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-automotive-industrial-robotics-industry-report2013-2014-report.html )



The global industrial robotics market valued around USD11.156 billion in 2012, but the value slumped by 17% to USD9.249 billion in 2013 because of the yen depreciation and a significant decline in the average price of industrial robotics. In 2013, the global shipment of industrial robotics slightly rose by 2%. Japan’s industrial robotics shipment fell by 7.3% to 106,225 sets, and the average selling price dropped from JPY4.72 million in 2012 to JPY4.52 million in 2013. Thanks to the strong recovery in Europe, the U.S. and Japan, their demand for industrial robotics will not be less than China in 2014. The global market value is expected to increase by 3.5% to USD9.569 billion in the same year.



Industrial Controls and Robotics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013 - 2019 ( http://www.researchmoz.us/industrial-control-and-factory-automation-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html )



Industrial control and robotics tools serve to monitor and control various processes within the industries. Demand for these systems is expected to show continuous growth attributed to increased requirements of high product quality, precision, and reliability in large volume production. It is challenging to achieve low cost and high quality products without automation, which was previously done manually. Industrial automation tools help various industries such as oil and gas, Pharmaceuticals, in monitoring mass production processes with minimal chances of errors automatically. Automotive industry is the largest end user of industrial controls and robotics.



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