Recent Published: Cell Culture Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- The cell culture market is experiencing impressive growth globally because of the tremendous increase in demand for biopharmaceutical products. Since its introduction as an integral part of the life science industry, the cell culture market has experienced huge growth in terms of scope as well as adoption by end users. The rapid double-digit growth in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries is slated to be the major driving force for the growth of the cell culture market in the future.



This report analyses the global market for cell culture by the two main types of products- consumables and instruments. Each of these segments has been further divided and analyzed by various product types offered by manufacturers. The market has also been segmented on the basis of end users into academics & research and commercial producers. All the above mentioned segments are analyzed on the basis of market size in terms of USD million and their forecasts for the period 2012 to 2018 have also been provided. The CAGR (%) for each market segment has been estimated for the forecast period 2012 to 2018, considering 2011 as the base year.



Geographically, this market has been segmented into four regions which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Market sizes, forecasts and % CAGR for each region have been provided. A qualitative analysis of the market dynamics of the cell culture market, which are responsible for driving or restraining growth along with market opportunities, has been described in the market overview section of this report.



The competitive landscape section includes the market share analysis of major players in the cell culture market for the year 2011. Some of the major players profiled in this report include companies such as BD Biosciences, Corning Incorporated, EMD Millipore, GE Healthcare, Life Technologies Corporation, Lonza Group, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., VWR International, LLC and others.



The global cell culture market is segmented into the following categories:



Cell Culture Consumables Market, by Products



Media, by types

Chemically defined media

Classical media

Lysogeny Broth (LB)

Protein-free media

Serum-free media

Specialty media

Sera, by types

Fetal Bovine Serum

Other animal sera

Reagents, by types

Albumin

Amino acids

Attachment factors

Growth factors & Cytokines

Protease Inhibitors

Thrombin

Others



Cell Culture Instruments Market, by Products



Culture Systems, by types

Culture Bags

Culture Plates

T-flasks

Culture Dishes

Roller Bottles

Bioreactors

Incubators

Pipetting Instruments

Roller Bottle Equipment

Biosafety Cabinets

Cryostorage Equipment

Others

Cell Culture Market, by End Users

Academics & Research

Commercial Producers



Cell Culture Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



