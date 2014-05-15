Recent Published -Flavors in Beverages Industry - Market Trends and Insights

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Overview of the current trends in beverage flavors supply situation. Categories of natural flavors are essential oils and natural extracts. Artificial flavors are chemically derived. Flavors are widely used by beverage manufactures and the trend of natural versus cost and marketing benefits are discussed. Trends in consumption and regional variances are parameters of high importance for FMCG as well as ingredient manufacturers. Cases in beverages and industrial activities in the sector are discussed in the report.



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Key Findings



Why was the report written?



This report was written as synthesized flavors towards natural flavor extracts are trending.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Generally beverages within US and Europe are predominantly using natural flavors, however in other world regions there’s still significant room for growth. The markets also differ in flavor popularity which creates dynamics for suppliers of new natural trending flavors.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Key drivers are clean label and natural claims within Western markets, both due to consumer demands as well as more precise differentiation in regulations of “natural“ vs. “artificial”.



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What makes this report unique and essential to read?



The report investigates flavor in beverages, drivers and market options, suppliers, as well as regional issues. It furthermore informs about the regulatory situation as well as patent activities. The report further looks at current soft drinks categories and the use of flavors as well as presents product cases.



Synopsis



Natural flavors are well implemented in most beverage categories, however Latin America and Asia have room for reformulating with these flavor types. The report discusses natural flavors and product formulation constraints and marketing regulatory boundaries for particularly the beverage industry.

Whereas mainstream flavors as cola, coffee and citrus fruits are global., new flavors are trending in various markets, and the variation from continent to continent is markedly different.

Identify new market opportunities for flavors in beverages and brand owners consumption status.



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Reasons To Buy



Overview of food flavor ingredients issues, supplier’s activities, current consumptions and trends for beverages.

Natural flavors are trending in all markets – but the flavor types demonstrating most growth dynamics per continent differ significantly.

The suppliers of flavors have very proprietary technologies and skills, and globalization has caused increasing consolidation of the market leaders via acquisitions for natural flavor operators and expansions of geographic activities.

Beside the proprietary flavor of market leader Red Bull, there’s a diversity of herbal and fruit flavors in the energy drinks market.



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Flavored and Functional Water Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019



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Increasing obesity rate, rising aging population and changing consumer preferences are the major growth drivers for the global flavored and functional water market. Growing health concerns are restraining the masses from consuming carbonated or artificial flavored drinks and compelling them to opt for flavored and functional water. Flavored and functional water are generally priced similar to carbonated drinks, which reduces the switching costs for the consumers, thus increasing their attractiveness. Major growth challenges for the industry include threat of substitutes and increasing campaigns against packaging bottles.



Emerging markets such as countries in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have witnessed rising urbanization and increasing disposable income, which act as an opportunity for the overall flavored and functional water market. Increasing urbanization has increased the awareness levels of the consumers regarding the products that help in their wellbeing. The increasing income levels have also enabled the consumers to spend on premium products thus providing great opportunity for the flavored and functional water market players to focus in these markets. The U.S., Germany, France, Italy and Japan were the top flavored and functional water markets in 2012. Asia Pacific is emerging as a strong flavored and functional water market registering double-digit growth in 2012.



The Global Market for Malt Beverages



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The first section of the report consists of a description of the historical development and the key players and brands considered along with the consumption and positioning of malt beverages and the segments future considered. Data for the leading global brands and local operators is presented followed by the regional makeup of the global market from 2008-2013 and the leading countries (in terms of volume) 2008-2013. The split of the global malt beverage market between dark and clear malt is presented 2008-2013.



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