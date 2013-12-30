Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Recent Release: Frontier Pharma - Rheumatoid Arthritis: Identifying And Commercializing First-In-Class Innovation :Now available at Market-Research-Reports.biz



“Frontier Pharma: Rheumatoid Arthritis Identifying and Commercializing First-in-Class Innovation”. This highly competitive market is saturated with multiple targeted monoclonal Antibody (mAb) therapies and small molecules, yet more of these treatments are expected to enter the market over the next few years. Despite this, the current developmental pipeline is highly innovative beyond these me-too products and incremental innovations and promises a number of first-in-class products across all stages.



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The market is also characterized by high activity in licensing and co-development deals. In particular, there is sustained commercial interest in pipeline biologic therapies with a range of molecular targets. There is also considerable interest in small molecule inhibitors of intracellular kinases despite their clinical performances not being as well established as biologics or mAbs.



Scope



- The report analyzes the RA pipeline and strategic alliance landscape with particular emphasis on first-in-class programs.

- A brief introduction to RA, including symptoms, pathophysiology, and an overview of the pharmacotherapy

- Highlights of the changing molecular target landscape between marketed and pipeline products with particular focus on innovation



Reasons to buy



- The report will assist business development strategies of companies who wish to develop RA therapies with improved benefits to existing treatments. In addition, this report will be of interest to companies seeking to expand pipeline portfolios through licensing agreements and co-development deals allowing them to

- Understand the overall focal shifts in therapeutic molecular targets of RA treatments



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Table of contents

1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 5

1.1 List of Tables 6

1.2 List of Figures 7



2 Introduction 8

2.1 The Case for Innovation 8

2.1.1 Growing Opportunities for Biologic Products 8

2.1.2 Diversification of Molecular Targets 8



3 Clinical and Commercial Landscape 11

3.1 Disease Overview 11

3.1.1 Disease Symptoms 12

3.1.2 Environmental Factors and Genetic Predisposition 12



4 Assessment of Pipeline Product Innovation 23

4.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline by Molecule Type, Phase and Therapeutic Targets 23

4.2 Frequently Targeted Intracellular Kinases 25



First-in-Class Target and Pipeline Program Evaluation 37

5.1 Cytokines and Receptors 37

5.1.1 Pipeline Programs which Target HMGB-1 37

5.1.2 Pipeline Programs which Target IL-10 Receptor 42



6 Deals and Strategic Consolidations 73

6.1 Licensing Deals 73

6.2 Co-development Deals 86

6.3 First-in-Class Programs which have not been involved in Licensing or Co-Development Deals 98



7 Appendix 99

7.1 Abbreviations 99

7.2 Methodology 102

7.3 References 102



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