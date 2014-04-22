Recent Release: Unconventional Oil and Gas Quarterly Deals Review, Q4 2013 - North America Remained the Leading Destination for Acquisitions

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Unconventional Oil and Gas Quarterly Deals Review, Q4 2013 - North America Remained the Leading Destination for Acquisitions report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the unconventional oil and gas industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, partnerships, and PE/VC transactions registered in the unconventional oil and gas segment in Q4 2013. The report provides detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last five quarters segregated into deal types, segments, and geographies.



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Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalDatas proprietary in-house Oil and Gas deals database and primary and secondary research.



Scope



- Analyse market trends for the unconventional oil and gas industry in the global arena

- Review of deal trends in the unconventional oil and gas segments, such as shale plays, CBM, Oil Sands

- Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Partnerships, Private Equity, and Venture Financing in the unconventional oil and gas industry

- Summary of unconvetional oil and gas deals globally in the last five quarters

- Information on the top deals that took place in the industry

- Geographies covered include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

- Review the valuation metrics, such as US$ per boe, US$ per 1P reserves, and US$ per 2P reserves



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Reasons to buy



- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner

- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry

- Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring and ways to raise capital in the market



1 Table of Contents 3

1.1 List of Tables 5

1.2 List of Figures 7

2 Unconventional Oil and Gas, Global, Deals Summary 9

2.1 Unconventional Oil and Gas, Global, Deal Analysis, Q4 2013 9

2.2 Unconventional Oil and Gas, Global, Deals by Type, Q4 2013 11

3 Unconventional Oil and Gas, Global, Deals Summary by Type 12

3.1 Unconventional Oil and Gas Asset Transactions, Global, Q4 2013 12

3.1.1 Unconventional Oil and Gas Asset Transactions, Global, Share of Deals by Transaction Size, Q4 2013 14

3.1.2 Unconventional Oil and Gas Asset Transactions, Global, Number of Transactions by Status, Q4 2013 15



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3.1.3 Unconventional Oil and Gas Asset Transactions, Number of Transactions by Region, Q4 2013 16

3.1.4 Unconventional Oil and Gas Asset Transactions, by Region and Size, Q4 2013 18

3.1.5 Unconventional Oil and Gas, Asset Transaction Value, by Region, Q4 2013 19

3.1.6 Unconventional Oil and Gas Asset Transactions, Global, by Type of Unconventional Source, Q4 2013 20

3.1.7 Oil and Gas, Global, Asset Transactions, Conventional versus Unconventional, Q4 2013 22

3.1.8 Unconventional Oil and Gas, Global, Domestic and Cross-border Asset Acquisitions, Q4 2013 24

3.1.9 Unconventional Oil and Gas Asset Acquisitions, Global, Domestic and Cross-border Transactions by Value, Q4 2013 26

3.1.10 Unconventional Oil and Gas, Global, Leading Asset Buyers, Q4 2013 28

3.1.11 Unconventional Oil and Gas, Global, Leading Asset Sellers, Q4 2013 29

3.1.12 Unconventional Oil and Gas, Global, Major Asset Transactions, Q4 2013 30

3.2 Unconventional Oil and Gas, Global, Mergers and Acquisitions, Q4 2013 31

3.2.1 Unconventional Oil and Gas, Global, Mergers and Acquisitions, Deals by Transaction Size, Q4 2013 33

3.2.2 Unconventional Oil and Gas, Global, Mergers and Acquisitions, Deals by Status, Q4 2013 34

3.2.3 Unconventional Oil and Gas, Global, Mergers and Acquisitions, Deals by Region, Q4 2013 35

3.2.4 Unconventional Oil and Gas, Global, Mergers and Acquisitions, Deals by Region and Size, Q4 2013



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3.2.5 Unconventional Oil and Gas, Global, Mergers and Acquisitions, Value by Region, Q4 2013 37

3.2.6 Oil and Gas, Global, Mergers and Acquisitions, Conventional vs. Unconventional, Q4 2013 38



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