Recent Report Details Housing Market and Real Estate Growth in Flower Mound, Texas

Flower Mound, TX -- The rapidly growing real estate industry and housing market in Flower Mound, Texas has made the city one of the most popular locations in the US. Experts believe that award winning parks, brilliant schools and friendly atmosphere are some reasons that attract the masses to this city.



Flower Mound, Texas is ranked as the best City or Suburb to raise Children by ‘North Texas Child Magazine.’ The fort wildflower park of Flower Mound has been named as the best park by Living Magazine. One of the issues of the Magazine in the year 2013 also stated that Fort Wildflower was made with wood fiber material and recycled plastic. It was built by local volunteers within five days.



Flower Mound, Texas area is also known for its great opportunities for employment. Recently, the famous CNN Money Magazine ranked the city at number 32 in ‘Top 100 best places to live.’ The city was selected among five other Texas cities for the list by CNN that was shown on August 20. Flower Mound has also been included in the list of Top Earning Towns. The list was made by CNN Money Magazine. Recently, an article titled ‘Top 10 Flower Mound, Texas Subdivisions ranked by Home Sales’ was also posted online and attracted a number of viewers from across the nation



The mission of this popular city is to offer excellent amenities that meet the recreational requirements of residents. The “Lewisville Leader” and Flower Mound Leader have voted city’s Bakersfield Park as the ‘Best of the Best’ in category of Arena and Stadium. Flower Mound Ranks on the highest position in top ten lists when it comes to offering the ‘Best Quality of Life.’



When contacted about the new job opportunities in the city, Mayor Hayden said, “We look forward to announcing many additional restaurants, retailers, and other businesses coming to Flower Mound in the near future, which will bring new job opportunities.”



About Flower Mound, Texas

Flower Mound is located in Denton and Tarrant counties in the state of Texas, US. It is a commune of the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolis that is situated in northwest Dallas and northeast of Fort Worth next to Grapevine Lake. The city is growing in popularity among residents and others due to beautiful locations and world class facilities.



