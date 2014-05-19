Recent Report: Romanias Cards and Payments Industry

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- In terms of the number of cards in circulation, the Romanian card payments channel registered positive growth during the review period (2009–2013), recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.75% to reach 14.7 million cards by the end of 2013. In value terms, the channel valued RON138.7 billion (US$10.9 billion) in 2013.



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Synopsis



The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into Romania's cards and payments industry, including:



Current and forecast values for each category of Romania's cards and payments industry, including debit cards, credit cards, charge cards and prepaid cards

Comprehensive analysis of the industry’s market attractiveness and future growth areas

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Romania's cards and payments industry

Detailed analysis of the marketing strategies adopted for selling debit, credit, charge and prepaid cards used by banks and other institutions in the market

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards

The competitive landscape of Romania's cards and payments industry



The debit cards category held the highest share with 79.6% of cards in circulation in 2013. It is expected to continue to maintain the highest share and record a forecast-period CAGR of 2.83%, rising from 12.0 million cards in 2014 to 13.4 million in 2018. The credit cards category had the second-largest share of 16.3% in 2013, followed by prepaid cards with 4.0%. Over the forecast period, the number of prepaid cards is expected to increase from 687,496 in 2014 to 1.0 million in 2018, at the fastest CAGR of 11.13%. The charge card category held a negligible industry share of 0.1% in 2013.



The value of the Romanian e-commerce market is expected to increase from RON6.2 billion (US$1.8 billion) in 2014 to RON13.5 billion (US$4.0 billion) in 2018, at a forecast-period CAGR of 21.64%, supported by the growing internet penetration and the rising number of online retailers.



Romanian authorities are supportive of payment innovations such as contactless technology. This is primarily due to the benefits contactless payments can offer; they are simple, faster and convenient, particularly for small purchases. During 2014, the number of contactless-enabled cards in circulation in the country is expected to double to reach 400,000 cards by the end of 2014.



Scope:-



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Romania's cards and payments industry.



It provides current values for Romania's cards and payments industry for 2013, and forecast figures for 2018.

It details the different economic, infrastructural and business drivers affecting Romania's cards and payments industry.

It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry.

It details the marketing strategies used by various banks and other institutions.

It profiles the major banks in Romania's cards and payments industry.



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Key Highlights:-



In terms of the number of cards in circulation, the Romanian card payments channel registered positive growth during the review period (2009–2013), recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.75% to reach 14.7 million cards by the end of 2013. In value terms, the channel valued RON138.7 billion (US$10.9 billion) in 2013.

The debit cards category held the highest share with 79.6% of cards in circulation in 2013. It is expected to continue to maintain the highest share and record a forecast-period CAGR of 2.83%, rising from 12.0 million cards in 2014 to 13.4 million in 2018. The credit cards category had the second-largest share of 16.3% in 2013, followed by prepaid cards with 4.0%. Over the forecast period, the number of prepaid cards is expected to increase from 687,496 in 2014 to 1.0 million in 2018, at the fastest CAGR of 11.13%. The charge card category held a negligible industry share of 0.1% in 2013.

The value of the Romanian e-commerce market is expected to increase from RON6.2 billion (US$1.8 billion) in 2014 to RON13.5 billion (US$4.0 billion) in 2018, at a forecast-period CAGR of 21.64%, supported by the growing internet penetration and the rising number of online retailers.

Romanian authorities are supportive of payment innovations such as contactless technology. This is primarily due to the benefits contactless payments can offer; they are simple, faster and convenient, particularly for small purchases. During 2014, the number of contactless-enabled cards in circulation in the country is expected to double to reach 400,000 cards by the end of 2014.



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