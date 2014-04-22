Recent Report: The US Farm Equipment Industry, 2017 - Smart Technology Solutions Driving the Demand

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The report titled “The US Farm Equipment Industry Outlook to 2017 – Smart Technology Solutions Driving the Demand” provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size of the US Farm Equipment Industry on the basis of total manufacturers shipment and revenue generated from consumption in the US.



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The report provides a brief overview of agricultural equipment and machinery production in the US covered in terms of various segments such as tractors, harvesting machinery, turf, haying machinery, planting machinery and others. The report examines export-import situation of the industry, through the period 2006 to 2012. The analysis has been further extended to cover the competitive picture of the industry, thereby detailing the market share and company profiles of major players operating in the farm equipment business in the US. The report also provides the major trends and developments driving the growth of farm equipment market in the US observed over the last few years. Future outlook of the market in the country has been provided on the basis of revenue from both consumption and production over the next five years.



Farm income, economic conditions, technological advancement, weather, agricultural productivity, inflation and others are some of the major factors upon which the consumption and production of farm equipment market rests in the US.



The US farm equipment market has registered a moderate surge with an overall value of shipments reaching to USD ~ million in 2012, grown at CAGR of 4.8% since the year 2006. In 2012, the industry observed a major slump in its value of shipments, clocking growth at a negative rate of 12.2%. This decline in the value of shipments has been primarily attributed to severe drought conditions that prevailed during the year thereby, resulting in the poor level of productivity. However, the situation is expected to recover owing to various measures taken by the government towards improving the harvest conditions in the country.



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The harvesting machinery commanded the second largest share in the overall farm equipment market in the US in 2012. The segment of ‘commercial turf and ground care equipment’ registered a substantial decline in its shipment value at a negative CAGR of 6.2% since 2006, yet maintaining the third position in the overall farm equipment market in the country in terms of the shipment value as observed in 2012. While the lowest growth was witnessed in the turf segment of the market, the highest growth was recorded in the ‘plows, harrows and cultivators’ segment that registered stimulation at a comparatively higher CAGR of ~% from 2006-2012.



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Industrial & Farm Equipment (Global) - Industry Report



Farm Equipment (Global) Analysis provides a detailed overview of the Industrial & Farm Equipment (Global) market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 100 companies, including MAN SE, INDUTRADE AB and SAME DEUTZ-FAHR DEUTSCHLAND GMBH. This report includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years. A quick glance of this Industrial & Farm Equipment (Global) report will tell you that 10 companies have a declining Plimsoll financial rating, while 26 have shown good sales growth.



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