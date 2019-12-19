Recent Research Explores the Global Container Fleet Market 2025: Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- A new report published by Infinium Global Research on "Container Fleet Market (Type - Dry Container, Reefer Container, and Tank Container; End User - Mining and Minerals, Retails, Automotive, Food and Agriculture, Oil, Gas and Chemicals, and Other End User): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." Container fleet or container ships are cargo ships used for the intermodal transportation process. The process is also called containerization which is a common mode of commercial intermodal freight transportation. The global container fleet market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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Growing Adoption for Lower Costs Enhances Growth of the Container Fleet Market



Rising adoption to the usage of ships lower the costings of containers than any other higher-capacity vessels propels the growth of the container fleet market. Rapidly growing industrialization, surging need for refrigerated cargo containers fuel the growth of the container fleet market in the near future. Growing demand for mining and agricultural goods products is rapidly growing in the developing regions that generate great opportunities for the global container fleet market.



Key Players are Present in the Global Container Fleet Market



Based on the analysis of the market the leading companies in the study include Hapag Lloyd, Westfal-Larsen Shipping A/S, China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Maersk Line, Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd, Mediterranean Shipping Corporation S.A., CMA CGM, and Hyundai Merchant Marine Co. Ltd.



In May 2019, Cosco announced the acquisition of its Singaporean Rival's five Chinese units due to the consolidated global container market. In February 2019, MOL acquired 20% stakes of Den Hartogh Holding B.V., a Dutch Tank Container Company. In June 2019, MSC acquired 49% stakes in the capital of the Gruppo Messina. "The binding agreements between the shipping giant MSC of Geneva and the Gruppo Messina have been definitively formalized today," MSC.



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Dry Container is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Container Fleet Market



According to the analyst, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type the study includes dry containers, reefer containers, and tank containers. The dry container segment holds a dominant share in the global container fleet market and reefer container is accounted to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period owing to its surging need for transportation of the goods with proper temperature maintenance. Based on end-user the market includes mining and minerals, retails, automotive, food and agriculture, oil, gas and chemicals, and other end users. The other segment including electronics, pharmaceuticals dominates the growth of the global container fleet market over the forecast period.



Dominance Held by Asia-Pacific on a Large Revenue Share



Geographically, Asia-Pacific holds a dominant revenue share in the global container fleet market owing to the peaking growth rate in the region. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa hold a substantial growth share for the expanding chemicals, oil and gas industries in the region. North America accounts for the second-largest revenue share in the global container fleet market.



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About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research provides in-depth insight regarding the market, its trends, indicators, and factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market. IGR expertise in the analysis of the market growth using analytical tools, that were also used to analyze the market for the Container Fleet market. Other than, automotive IGR also deals in the field of agriculture, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, chemical and materials, healthcare and medical devices, consumer goods and packaging, energy, infrastructure and mining, ICT, semiconductors and electronics and industrial automation.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the container fleet.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.