Recent Research: Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Highly Favorable to the Growth Rate by 2027

seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- Polymer coated fabrics are textile materials treated and glazed into various types of polymers such as acrylics, polyvinyl chloride, aramids, latex and others to improve and enhance mechanical properties such as elasticity, elongation, fiber strength, and wear resistance to the textile. There is significant demand for polymer coatings due to their ability to contribute towards abrasion resistance, and prevention of dust, gas or liquid penetration. For instance, the fabric required for military tents needs to be of high tear strength, high ductility, and flame resistant. In such cases the fabric is coated with a neoprene to enhance and improve the fabric abrasion. Depending on the application type, the fabrics are coated with one or more layers of polymer.



Polymer coated fabrics are commonly known as technical textiles and have several industrial applications including automotive, aerospace, military and others. Applications of polymer coated fabrics include industrial, protective coatings, transportation, seating, and others. Increasing demand for high performance quality materials is a major factor driving the growth of the global polymer coated fabrics market.



The physical properties required for air bag fabric installed in cars need an appropriate blend of tear strength and abrasion attributes which stimulates the growth of polymer coatings.



Owing to attributes such as water resistance, longevity, ductility, abrasion resistance, polymer coatings are expected to witness high demand over the forecast period. Other factors contributing to the growth of the global polymers coating market include easy processing methods, easy availability of various polymers, and low-cost of polymers especially polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride and polyamide.

However, polymers are non-recyclable and hence when polymer coating residue is burnt, or disposed, it results into toxic emissions which can cause considerable to the environment and human beings.



Market Outlook



On the basis of region, the global polymers coated fabrics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for majority of the market share in the global polymer coated fabrics market. Factors such as increasing population, high rate of industrialization and urbanization, and the rapidly expanding automobile industry are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. Countries such as India and China accounted for a significant increase in the automobile production in 2016, compared to 2015, in which, India accounted for 4.5 million in 2016 compared to 4.2 million in 2015. China accounted for 28.1 million compared to 24.5 million in 2015. The increase in automobile production in India and China is expected to facilitate demand for polymer coated fabrics for automobile interiors, and drive growth of the polymer coated fabrics market.



Major players operating in the global polymer coatings market include Continental AG, Saint Gobain SA, Sioen Industries, Spradling International Inc., Takata Corporation, Colmant Coated Fabrics, Serge Ferrari Group, Trelleborg AB, SRF Limited, Seaman Corporation and others.



Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Taxonomy:



On the basis of polymer type, the global polymer coated fabrics market is segmented into:

- Thermoplastic

- PVC

- PVDC

- Acrylics

- PVA

- PU

- Aramids

- Others

- Latex

- Rubber

- Natural

- Synthetic



On the basis of material type, the global polymer coated fabrics market is segmented into:

- Knitted

- Woven

- Non-Woven



On the basis of application, the global polymer coated fabrics market is segmented into:

- Protective Clothing

- Transportation

- Industrial

- Furniture & Seating

- Others



On the basis of end use industry, the global polymer coated fabrics market is segmented into:

- Automobile

- Aerospace

- Marine

- Chemical Processing

- Military

- Others



Among application, the transportation segment holds a dominant share in the global polymer coated fabrics market owing to the significant increase in demand for polymer coated fabrics in industries such as automotive, railways, aircraft, and marine. Polymer coated fabrics are mainly used in transportation to provide high quality physical properties such as dirt & oil-repellent, rot-proof, water resistant, mildew resistant, and UV resistant.



Among polymer type, owing to low-cost, easy availability of a wide range of colors, and weldability, PVC coatings are expected to witness maximum demand over the forecast period.