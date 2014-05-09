Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market - Trends and Forecasts to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market by Applications (Plasticizers, 2-EH Acrylate, 2-EH Nitrate, and Others) & Geography - Trends and Forecasts to 2018
2-EH is an oxo alcohol which was earlier employed in the industry as a plasticizer alcohol for manufacturing various phthalate plasticizers, but as the restrictions were imposed on the use of phthalate plasticizers by various regulatory bodies around the world, the consumption trends changed significantly in the recent years. Currently, major application areas of 2-EH are as a precursor for manufacturing plasticizers (phthalate & non-phthalate), 2-EH acrylate, and 2-EH nitrate.
Asia-Pacific is the biggest market of 2-EH consuming a significant share of the total global consumption in 2012, and it is also the second fastest growing market following ROW. The demand for 2-EH in the region is majorly dominated by plasticizers manufacturing segment followed by 2-EH manufacturing segment. The demand of 2-EH in the region is also catching up for phthalate free plasticizers manufacturing which is reflected by continuous as well as planned investments on DOTP (dioctyl terephthalate) plants in China and Taiwan. European 2-EH market experienced few downturns due to restrictions on the use of phthalate plasticizers but the market is gaining pace due to the budding demand by 2-EH acrylate and 2-EH nitrate production segment.
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The drivers of the industry are identified as growing demand in Asia-Pacific and growth in 2-EH acrylate industry. The restraining factor is identified as negative trends of DOP in Europe and North America. The major issue pertaining in the market is shrinking grounds for small capacity plants. Industry players are following strategies such as capacity expansions and technological innovations to address the demands generated by end-user industries in the developing countries.
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