New Alternative Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Annual installed capacity increased by 13.5% over 2012 from 34,608 Megawatts (MW) to 39,297 MW. China remained market leader in 2013, 14,967 MW of hydropower projects were installed in China, which accounted for 38.1% of global hydropower capacity additions. Hydropower installations in 2014 expected to decline by 6.4% from 2013. Government support, feed-in tariffs, de-centralized generation and nuclear phase-out remained market drivers for hydropower whereas drought, a long gestation period, changing rainfall patterns and clashes between water-sharing states/countries remained key challenges. Pumped-storage share was higher in the European market than global average. Pipeline capacity: China is expected to remain the global leader between 2014 and 2020 and install 15,925 MW of hydropower plants in 2014, rising to 21,918 MW in 2020. Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE): A long project life and no expenses for fuel purchase allows hydropower to generate lower-cost electricity.
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Scope
- This report provides a detailed understanding of hydropower developments together with pumped hydropower in 2013, major countries for hydropower developments in 2013 along with their annual installed capacity in 2012 and 2013 together with forecasts for 2014.
- The report explains various key drivers and challenges, share of pumped storage, small hydro and large hydro in Europe and Globally, use of small hydropower for distributed generation, top 10 upcoming hydropower projects, forecasts of pipeline capacity till 2020 for top 10 countries in 2020 and LCOE of various electricity generation technologies.
Reasons to Get This Report
The report makes the reader conversant about -
- Details about hydropower developments in 2013 in comparision to 2012 and its expected trends for 2014. It helps the readers to understand global hydropower market.
- It also provides inputs on region-wise hydropower developments key market drivers and constraints to improve understanding of hydropower market.
- It provides the share of pumped storage, small hydro and large hydropower in total hydropower installations in Europe and Globe and explains reasons for higher market share of pumped storage in Europe, IT also provides information on pipeline capacity with major project information and country-wise pipeline capacity for major markets with LCOE of various renewable energy technologies.
- Thus, this report serves as a easy reference to industry stakeholders to understand hydropower market developments in 2013 and its expected growth in future.
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