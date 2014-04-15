Fast Market Research recommends "3D Gesture Sensing Control: Development Trends and Patent Analysis" from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- In November 2013, Apple spent US$360 million to acquire PrimeSense, a key player in 3D gesture sensing control industry. This news has raised speculation that Apple is going to move forward from its current multi-touch control to 3D gesture sensing control in the future. Meanwhile, Microsoft, Google, Sony, Samsung are also actively deploying in this field. This report surveys major technology of 3D gesture sensing control, conducts a thorough analysis on current patents, and pinpoints 10 significant patents worth noting in the future.
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List of Topics
Overview of the major technologies used to measure objects in 3D, including structured light scanning, time of flight (TOF), and triangulation, with the pros and cons of each technology provided
A thorough patent analysis was done for 1,214 patents related to 3D gesture sensing control technologies, with their major sectors, fields, and technology identified and assignees' relative R&D strength determined
Companies Mentioned in this Report: 3DV Systems, AMD, Apple, ARM, ASUS, Canesta, Ceva, Cognivue Corp, Eedoo, Etron, EyeSight, Flutter, Google, Honda Motor, Infineon, Intel, JDSU, Meas Imaging, Microsoft, Motorola, Movea, Nokia, Oblong Industries, Omek, Panasonic, Pixar Imaging, PMD, Pointgrab, PrimeSense, Qualcomm, Samsung, Softkinetic, Sony, Synaptics, Texas Instrument, USPTO
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