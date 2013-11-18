Recent Study: AC Drives in Asia-Pacific

New Manufacturing market report from MarketLine: "AC Drives in Asia-Pacific"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- AC Drives in Asia-Pacific industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Asia-Pacific ac drives market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The AC drives market consists of four primary categories: micro drives (up to 4 kW), low end (5 - 40 kW), mid range (41 - 200 kW) and high end (201+ kW). The market's value is calculated at manufacturers selling price (MSP). All currency conversions within this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The Asia-Pacific AC drives market had total revenues of $11,644.6m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% between 2008 and 2012.
- The high end (201+ kw) segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $3,714.6m, equivalent to 31.9% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.9% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $16,273.5m by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the ac drives market in Asia-Pacific
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the ac drives market in Asia-Pacific
Leading company profiles reveal details of key ac drives market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Asia-Pacific ac drives market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Asia-Pacific economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Asia-Pacific ac drives market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Asia-Pacific ac drives market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Asia-Pacific ac drives market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- AC Drives: Global Industry Guide
- AC Drives in the United States
- AC Drives in the United Kingdom
- AC Drives in Europe
- AC Drives in Germany
- AC Drives in France
- AC Drives in Japan
- Servo Motor & Drives Market: By Type (AC Servo Motors/Drives, DC Servo Motors/Drives, Brushless Servo Motors), Voltage Range (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage), Components (Sensors, Controller Modules, Encoders, Amplifiers) & Application - (2013 - 2018)
- Global AC Drives
- Beverage Packaging Market By Beverage Types (Non-Alcoholic, Alcoholic & Dairy), Packaging Types (Bottle, Can, Pouch, Carton, Draught, Bulk & Others), Material (Glass, Plastic, PET, HDPE, Metal, Paper-Board & Others) - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018