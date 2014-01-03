Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia Therapeutics Market - (Pipeline Forecast & Market Forecast in G8 Countries) (2011 - 2020)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- The acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market has growth potential as the incidence rate of the disease is increasing all over the globe. The incidence of acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia is higher in children from 0 to 14 years than in those aged 15 years and above. However, acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia may also occur in adults. The acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia market is segmented into two types-childhood acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia and adult acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia.
The acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market primarily covers regimens and drugs (patented, off-patent, and pipeline). The growing acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia population is an impetus for the growth of the market. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2015 to 2020. In 2012, the overall ALL therapeutics market was dominated by Linker regimen, Hyper-CVAD regimen, and Nucleoside metabolic inhibitors treatments. However, by 2020, the overall share of these drugs and regimens will be largely impacted by the launch of Graspa (ERYtechPharma), an innovative form of L-Asparaginase, followed by Marqibo (Talon Therapeutics) and Inotuzumab Ozogamicin (Pfizer, Inc.).
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In contrast to the growth of the market, the cost of the therapies is majorly restraining the acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market. In addition, patent expirations of some of the existing drugs in the market are also expected to limit the market growth during 2013 to 2020.
Market players are implementing various growth strategies in the market to gain a competitive edge. New product launches, product pipelines, agreements and collaborations, clinical trials, and acquisitions were some of the major strategies adopted by the players from January 2008 to November 2013.
Scope of the report:
This research report categorizes the acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia market in G8 countries into the following segments:
Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market, by Drug
Existing Regimens/Drugs
Hyper-CVAD Regimen
CALGB 8811 Regimen
Linker Regimen
Nucleoside Metabolic Inhibitors (Clolar and Nelarabine)
Oncaspar
Pipeline Drugs (Phase III)
Graspa
Marqibo
Inotuzumab Ozogamicin
Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K.
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