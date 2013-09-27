Recent Study: Adult Mouth Care in South Africa

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Adult Mouth Care in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Adult mouth care value grew by 7% during 2012; growth was mainly driven by upward unit price adjustments during the year. The demand for mouth care products is driven by the existence of mouth-related problems rather than by the need to prevent such problems; hence there is no huge change in volume sales each year. The growth in numbers of HIV/AIDS-related illnesses that affect the mouth is indirectly influencing sales growth through consumers who can afford to buy such products from...
Euromonitor International's Adult Mouth Care in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Adult Mouth Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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