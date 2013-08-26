Recent Study: Adult Mouth Care in the United Arab Emirates

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Adult Mouth Care in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Sales of adult mouth in the United Arab Emirates care registered only sluggish growth during 2012, rising in value by 3%, an increase which was driven mainly driven by rising inflation. Adult mouth care continues to suffer from the low consumer awareness of these products in the United Arab Emirates, with the category seeing little advertising support or new product development. Generally, adult mouth care products target only more affluent consumers in the United Arab Emirates, and the...
Euromonitor International's Adult Mouth Care in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Adult Mouth Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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