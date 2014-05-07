New Marketing research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Advertising in Italy industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Italy advertising market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Report Highlights:
- The advertising industry consists of agencies providing advertising, including display advertising, services.<\li> - The Italian advertising industry is forecast to generate total revenues of $1.2bn in 2013, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -2.6% between 2009 and 2013.<\li> - The food, beverage & personal/healthcare segment was the industry's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $295.3m, equivalent to 25.7% of the industry's overall value.<\li> - The industry is forecast to stagnate for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $1.1bn by the end of 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features of this Report:
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the advertising market in Italy
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the advertising market in Italy
Leading company profiles reveal details of key advertising market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Italy advertising market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Italy economy
Key Questions Answered:
What was the size of the Italy advertising market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the Italy advertising market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Italy advertising market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up Italy's advertising market?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Havas Worldwide, Inc., The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., Publicis Groupe SA, WPP Group plc
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