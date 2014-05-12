Fast Market Research recommends "Air Care in Colombia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Despite the improvement in income, Colombian consumers still continue preferring spray/aerosol air fresheners more than any other kind, as they account for 51% of total air care sales. Price differential is one of the main reasons and that in most cases consumers are seeking immediate solutions to bad odours. The great acceptance of aerosol formats has led to products with disinfectant and deodorising properties gaining ground in the country.
Euromonitor International's Air Care in Colombia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Air Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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