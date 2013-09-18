Recent Study: Alcoholic Drinks in Costa Rica

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Alcoholic Drinks in Costa Rica"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Ongoing changes in local consumers' drinking habits are informed by a number of factors, such as the slow economic recovery, harsher penalties for drunk driving and the recently approved tobacco control legislation (which bans smoking in bars and restaurants). Thus the trend towards at-home entertaining continued to develop, with consumers opting for cheaper and softer alcoholic drinks on a more regular basis. This scenario favours the demand for beer and wine, which continued to record the...
Euromonitor International's Alcoholic Drinks in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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