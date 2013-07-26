Recent Study: ALR Technologies Inc. (ALRT) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "ALR Technologies Inc. (ALRT) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- ALR Technologies Inc. (ALRT) is a medical device company. The company designs, markets and distributes technology-based products. It operates through one reportable segment, namely, the medical devices segment. ALRT's main product is Health-e-Connect system. The company's Health-e-Connect (HeC) system is an internet based product intended for diabetic patients and their health care providers to improve communication and monitoring of patients' health management programs. ALRT sells its products to medical clinics and health professionals to provide direct care to patients and be reimbursed by the patients' health benefit plans. The company's products and services are marketed and sold in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia and selected countries in Asia and South America. It operates through two subsidiaries, namely, Timely Devices, Inc. (TDI), and Alrtech Health Systems Inc., Canada. ALRT is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the ALR Technologies Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
