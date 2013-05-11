Recent Study: Amino Resin Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018

New Materials research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2013 -- Amino Resin Market - by Types (Urea Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Melamine Urea Formaldehyde), Applications (Particle Board, MDF, Plywood, Laminates, Coatings) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
Amino resins are thermosetting resins formed by copolymerization of amino compounds with an aldehyde. Amino resins are used in wood panels, coatings, laminates, molding compounds, adhesives, and other industry.Amino resins are majorly used as adhesives in wood panels such as particleboards, MDF, plywood, etc. The high performance of amino resins in terms of strength and resistance they provide to wood panels are major driver of amino resin market.
The report covers three major commercially used amino resins; urea formaldehyde resin (UF),melamine formaldehyde resin (MF), and melamine urea formaldehyde resin (MUF). Asia-Pacific leads in consumption of UF & MF resins followed by Europe and North America. China is the biggest consumer in the global UF and MF market. The market demand of amino resins in wood products has increased at a higher CAGR since 2011 after economic downturn of 2008 and is expected to remain at moderate CAGR till 2018. The coatings industry is expected to elevate the amino resin demand with increase in automotive and paint industry in near future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report estimates the global market of UF resin, MF resin, and MUF resin till 2018. Themarket research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global amino resinsmarket. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major regions such asNorth America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The top players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities.Market has also been segmented on the basis of applications. The major applications for amino resins such as particle board, MDF, plywood, laminates, molding compound, coatings, etc. have been discussed in detail in the report.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of amino resins. The primary sources-selected experts from related industries and selected suppliers-have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of amino resin market.
Scope of the report: This research report categorizes the global amino resin market on the basis of applications and geography; forecasting volume and revenue and analyzing trends in each of the submarkets.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Seed Treatment Market - Global Trends, Forecasts & Technical Insights up to 2018
- Proppant Market - By Type (Fracturing Sand, Resin Coated & Ceramic Proppant) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2017
- Dermatology Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Novel Biologics Targeting Interleukin-17 Receptor Presents New Options in Psoriasis Treatment
- Acidulants Market: Global Trends and Forecasts up to 2018
- Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets): Small Cells & Carrier Wi-Fi Market: Global Advancements, Adoption Trends, Technology Roadmaps, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Contraceptives Market to 2018 - Safety Concerns Plague Drospirenone-containing Birth Control Pills and Long-term Use of Estrogen
- Global Unified Communications as-a-service (UCaaS) Market: Advancements, Emerging Applications, Business Models, Technology Roadmaps, Global Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Point-of-Care Diagnostics - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Wound Closure Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018