Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Excess solar PV panel production, especially in China, has led to the dumping of panels in the global market, which has resulted in reduction in solar module prices substantially. Due to this price decline, solar module manufacturers in many countries have been facing severe price competition, and a number of major manufacturers have sought bankruptcy protection in the face of increasing competition from China and plummeting solar panel prices.
In order to re-establish a healthy balance of demand and supply, and protect domestic solar PV markets, a number of countries have initiated anti-dumping investigations or begun to implement anti-dumping measures against China.
In early 2012, the US imposed a 31% dumping margin upon Chinese solar manufacturers. A number of European countries are investigating the Chinese solar market in order to ensure a healthy industry within the renewable energy sector.
India's Ministry of Commerce has officially started its anti-dumping investigation and other countries are planning to impose anti-dumping duties on solar panel exporting countries, particularly China.
Scope
- The report probes the dumping of solar PV module in Global Solar PV market by China.
- It covers the anti-dumping measures taken by the US, Europe and India and its impact on global solar PV market.
Reasons to Get This Report
The report makes the reader conversant with -
- Global solar PV market demand -supply scenario
- Solar PV module over supply dumping) from China and its impacts on module prices
- Anti dumping measures taken by the US and its impacts on solar PV market in the US and China
- Anti dumping probe by European Union, and India and its impacts
