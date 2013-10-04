Recent Study: Apparel in France

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Value sales of apparel in France continued to stagnate in 2012, with volume sales even seeing a negligible decline. The deterioration of the economic situation has continued to have a negative impact, with consumers' purchasing power becoming increasingly limited due to rising unemployment and stagnation in wages. In such circumstances, consumers chose to prioritise their purchases, preferring to buy essentials such as food or healthcare products. As a result, French consumers postponed their...
Euromonitor International's Apparel in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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