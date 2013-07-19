Recent Study: Apparel Retail - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide

New Retailing research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- The G8 Apparel Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: retail market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading retailers including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 apparel retail market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 apparel retail market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key apparel retail market retailers' G8 operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 apparel retail market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The G8 countries contributed $788.6 billion in 2012 to the global apparel retail industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6% between 2008 and 2012. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $936.5 billion in 2017, with a CAGR of 3.5% over the 2012-17 period.
Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the apparel retail industry, with market revenues of $338.7 billion in 2012. This was followed by Japan and Germany, with a value of $113.5 and $79.1 billion, respectively.
The US is expected to lead the apparel retail industry in the G8 nations with a value of $425.9 billion in 2016, followed by Japan and Germany with expected values of $122.7 and $83.4 billion, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the G8 apparel retail market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the G8 apparel retail market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 apparel retail market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the G8 apparel retail market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in G8 to 2016: Market Guide
- Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods Retailing in Global: Market Guide to 2016
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in Emerging Asia: Market Guide to 2016
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in Europe to 2016: Market Guide
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in Emerging Markets to 2016: Market Guide
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in Latin America to 2016: Market Guide
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in BRIC: Market Guide to 2016
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in G20 to 2016: Market Guide
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in Middle East to 2016: Market Guide