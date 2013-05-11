Recent Study: ATM Cards in Spain

New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "ATM Cards in Spain"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2013 -- The number of ATM cards in circulation saw further negative growth in 2012 of -5%. This fall is an accurate reflection of the overall economic contraction in 2012 which was revised down to 1.7% by the IMF. Consumers are reducing the number of cards they use in order to better monitor their expenditure and avoid rising fees. Banks are also taking away inactive cards as they complete EMV migration. While all new ATM cards issued in 2011 and 2012 were EMV-enabled, the replacement of existing...
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in Spain report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the ATM Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- ATM Cards in Thailand
- ATM Cards in China
- Financial Cards and Payments in India
- Financial Cards and Payments in Poland
- Financial Cards and Payments in France
- ATM Cards in Poland
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Czech Republic
- Financial Cards and Payments in Spain
- ATM Cards in Germany
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Philippines