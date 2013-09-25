Recent Study: Automotive HVAC Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCVs & HCVs), Technology (Manual & Automatic), Components & Cabin Comfort Market by Type (Power Seats, Power Windows, Heated Seats & Sunroofs) - Global Trends &

New Transportation market report from Markets and Markets: "Automotive HVAC Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCVs & HCVs), Technology (Manual & Automatic), Components & Cabin Comfort Market by Type (Power Seats, Power Windows, Heated Seats & Sunroofs) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018 "