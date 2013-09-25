New Transportation market report from Markets and Markets: "Automotive HVAC Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCVs & HCVs), Technology (Manual & Automatic), Components & Cabin Comfort Market by Type (Power Seats, Power Windows, Heated Seats & Sunroofs) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018 "
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The present generation vehicles manufactured are equipped with many features which differ in functions performed, cost and application of the system. These features make the vehicle very comfortable for people to carry out their daily activities. This report deals with five such features - HVAC systems, power windows, power seats, heated seats and sunroofs. The HVAC systems and power windows are commonly found in most of the vehicles these days, whereas the adoption of other cabin comfort features is increasing at a slow pace due to usage of these features mainly in the luxury vehicle segment. For the ease of estimation, automotive HVAC systems are considered as a segment, and the other four systems have been included together to form the cabin comfort systems segment. These systems, as stated earlier, have varying functions in an automobile. The HVAC system helps maintain a pleasant climate inside the vehicle, while power windows ease the process of lowering or pushing up a window. Vehicle manufacturers have been equipping their vehicles with features that are not only a function, but also provide them with an added advantage over their competitors for attracting potential buyers.
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The usage of these features in vehicles has many advantages associated with it, but there is no denying that these features also serve a defined function in the vehicles. The sunroofs help by letting in sunlight or facilitate ventilation by providing an opening for fresh air to flow in; whereas heated and power seats provide the occupant with the ease of attaining the perfect position and comfort of a pleasant temperature of the seat. Apart from comfort, these systems also have impact on power consumption and fuel economy of the vehicle. The HVAC system is known to have certain negative impact on the fuel economy of the vehicle, whereas the cabin comfort systems derive low powers from the vehicle's battery in order to function. On the run, the battery gets charged fast enough to recuperate for the lost power.
This report covers the market for two broad segments - in terms of volume ('000 Units) and revenue ($Million) from 2011 to 2018. The automotive HVAC market is segmented by - Technology (Manual and Automatic), Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, LCVs and HCVs), Geography (Asia, Europe, Americas & ROW), and Components (Heat exchanging equipment, Receiver/Drier, Compressor and Expansion device). The geography and vehicle type markets are analyzed in terms of both volume and revenue; whereas the technology market is covered only in terms of volume and the components market only in terms of revenue. The cabin comfort systems market has been segmented by - Type (Power windows, Power seats, Heated seats and Sunroofs) and Geography (Asia, Europe, Americas & ROW).
Automotive HVAC & Cabin Comfort Systems: Market Volume, By Types, 2011 - 2018 (Million Units)
Automotive HVAC Market
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
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