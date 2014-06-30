Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Baby Food in Iran", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- The number of potential consumers of baby food, which are babies between 0-36-months-old, has been growing over the review period, which has helped this category to grow at a rapid pace. While there were only 4,500,000 babies in this age group in 2005, this figure reached more than 5,000,000 in 2011. This was mainly a result of the sudden population boom in the 1980s which showed its impact during this period. Baby boomers of the 1980s reached the age of marriage, and the high population in the 20-30 age range, led to a higher number of babies. It is important to note that the number of babies was only one factor that could positively affect baby food, while other factors, like an increase in the number of working women, rapid westernisation trend and low base of newer subcategories, like dried baby food, were also key factors improving sales growth.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Competitive Landscape
2013 is expected to be a very good year for the leader of the Iranian baby food market, Nestl? Iran PJS Co. The company was the only player that could continuously supply the market, while other manufacturers experienced long times of stock unavailability. This happened through triangular imports of raw materials to the country. While other manufacturers could not transfer money to/from Iran due to sanctions on financial systems, Nestl? Iran could manage to do so by using Nestl? Dubai as an intermediate for passing sanctions. This means that Nestl? Iran could pay the source country from its Dubai office and then could pay the Dubai office by exporting products to countries like Syria. Overall, its sales in infant formula are expected to exceed 6,500 tonnes, which means more than 50% of the volume while it will be indisputable leader in dried baby food, accounting for more than 90% of the volume with sales reaching almost 1,800 tonnes.
Industry Prospects
Baby food is expected to continue its healthy growth during the forecast period. The birth rate in Iran is expected to remain positive and be a figure between 1% and 1.5%. The number of working woman is forecasted to grow rapidly, especially in key urban areas, and thus gives a good consumer base to baby food. Overall, baby food will see a constant value CAGR of 15% during the forecast period, which is higher than the review period CAGR of 13%.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Baby Food industry in Iran with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Baby Food industry in Iran, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Baby Food in Iran market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Baby Food in Iran?
- What are the major brands in Iran?
- How are latest breastfeeding rates impacting retail performance?
- Are government initiatives to promote breastfeeding constraining market performance?
- What are market opportunities for higher priced functional, organic and ethically sourced baby food?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Baby Food in Vietnam
- Baby Food in Serbia
- Baby Food in South Korea
- Baby Food in the United Arab Emirates
- Baby Food in Australia
- Baby Food in Italy
- Baby Food in Ukraine
- Baby Food in Belgium
- Baby Food in Taiwan
- Baby Food in Venezuela