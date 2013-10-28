Recent Study: Bacardi & Co Ltd in Wine (World)

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Bacardi's position as the world's 12th biggest wine company by volume is based almost entirely on its Martini vermouth and other sparkling wine brand variants. With these products focused in the mature markets of Western Europe and North America, this profile looks at the problems facing the company and what it should do to improve the performance of its portfolio.
Euromonitor International's Bacardi & Co Ltd in Wine (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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