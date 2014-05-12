New Manufacturing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The leading metal packaging manufacturer, Ball, is working to address the challenges represented by maturity in key markets and the rise of rival packaging formats. This profile analyses Ball's efforts to reposition metal packaging and shift the emphasis of its offer in a premium direction. It also considers the opportunities deriving from the company's moves to expand its presence in fast-growing emerging markets.
Euromonitor International's Ball Corp in Packaging (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Packaging industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Ball Corp in Packaging Industry (USA)
- Beverage Packaging Market By Beverage Types (Non-Alcoholic, Alcoholic & Dairy), Packaging Types (Bottle, Can, Pouch, Carton, Draught, Bulk & Others), Material (Glass, Plastic, PET, HDPE, Metal, Paper-Board & Others) - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Cosmetic Packaging Market by Type, Material (Plastic, Glass, Metal, Paper), Application (Hair Care, Nail Care, Skin Care, Make-Up) & by Packaging Machinery (Filling, Unscrambler, Sealing, Conveyor) & Geography - Global Trend & Forecast to 2018
- Annual Deal Report - Packaging
- Plastic Packaging Product Markets in the World to 2017 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Innovation in Health and Beauty Packaging, 2013 - A review of recent trends, drivers and issues in global Health and Beauty packaging
- Dog and Cat Food Packaging in the US
- Tobacco Packaging in the US
- Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in the US
- Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in the US