Recent Study: Bangladesh Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- While Bangladesh has a substantial population of 152mn people, annual per capita expenditure on healthcare is very modest at just US$28. Despite expected economic progress, the majority of the population will continue to have inadequate access to medicines and healthcare. Moreover, the country's attractiveness to foreign players will continue to be limited due to shortcomings in its political and regulatory regimes, requiring aid organisations to increase their efforts in the country. However, there are weaknesses in the business environment, most notably a high level of corruption, which may limit the inflow of much-needed financial assistance.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: BDT124.25bn (US$1.52bn) in 2012 to BDT138.50bn (US$1.79bn) in 2013; +11.5% in local currency terms and +17.9% in US dollar terms.
- Healthcare: BDT349.05bn (US$4.27bn) in 2012 to BDT399.12bn (US$5.16bn) in 2013; +14.3% in local currency terms and +20.9% in US dollar terms.
Risk/Reward Ratings: While geographic diversification and investment into the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors of emerging economies such as Bangladesh may be a favourable strategy for any multinational pharmaceutical company, it is vital that a company recognises both the rewards and the risks present in a market. For Q313, Bangladesh stands at 16th position out of the 18 regional markets surveyed. Its overall rating of 40 out of 100 remains considerably lower than the average for the region.
Key Trends And Developments
- A report published by Transparency International Bangladesh, titled 'Corruption in Services Sectors: National Household Survey 2012', states that 63.7% of 7,554 surveyed households were victims of corruption in 2012. The results show that among the surveyed sectors labour migration was the worst affected, with 77% of respondents claiming to be victims of corruption, followed by law enforcement (75.8%), land administration (59%), justice (57.1%), health (40.2%), education (40.1%) and local government (30.9%).
- In January 2012, the Mobile Alliance for Maternal Action (MAMA) in Bangladesh announced the launch of Aponjon, a national mHealth service for expecting and new mothers. The service helps mothers take better care of themselves and their babies during pregnancy and babies' first years. It aims to decrease maternal and newborn illnesses and deaths in Bangladesh. As part of the service, critical stage-based information is provided via mobile phone. It is expected to reach two million people, including pregnant women, new mothers and their families, by 2015.
