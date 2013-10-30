Recent Study: Beauty and Personal Care in New Zealand

Fast Market Research recommends "Beauty and Personal Care in New Zealand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Despite showing moderate value growth in 2012, beauty and personal care remained fairly consistent with both 2011 growth and growth over the review period. Categories that performed above the overall industry value growth included deodorants, sets/kits and bath and shower products. Categories that underperformed included baby and child specific products, sun care and depilatories.
Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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