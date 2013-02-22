Recent Study: Biovotion AG - Product Pipeline Analysis

Fast Market Research recommends "Biovotion AG - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Biovotion AG (Biovotion) is a medical device company. The company develops wearable medical devices for non-invasive physiological monitoring of physiologic and metabolic processes. Biovotion through its VSM platform offers cutting edge solutions for continuous monitoring of patients with chronic conditions. The company also offers testing, data evaluation, co-development, licensing and feasibility development services. Biovotion's offerings cater to chronic conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiovascular disease and Diabetes. The company is headquartered at Zurich, Switzerland.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Biovotion AG portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.
