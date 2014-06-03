Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Bosnia-Herzegovina Telecommunications Report Q3 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- BMI View: Bosnia 's fixed-line market recorded a much slower rate of decline in 2013 compared to the two previous years, according to the regulator's data. This development supports BMI 's view that consolidation of smaller players to challenge the incumbents would increase competition and boost demand. We therefore envisage a moderation in the rate of fixed-line decline over our forecast period, to 2018, as operators launch competitive offers and expand their bundled product packages. We retain our robust subscriptions growth outlook for the mobile sector in view of the relatively low penetration rate in the country and the uptake of MVNO services, but caution that regular discounting of inactive SIMs pose downside risks to growth.
Key Data
- The mobile market grew by 4.1% y-o-y in 2013, as penetration rose to 91.1%, indicating significant growth potential for operators over the medium term.
- Data from the regulator, CRA, showed Bosnia's fixed-line market declined by 0.9% y-o-y in 2013, compared to 9.8% y-o-y decline a year earlier.
- We estimate that the broadband market grew by 11.4% y-o-y in 2013, driven by rising demand for mobile data and cable broadband connections.
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Key Trends & Developments
As growing competition in the consumer market weighs on profit margins, Bosnian telecoms operators are seeking new ways to drive revenue growth using their existing network assets. BMI holds the view that enterprise services offer significant revenue stream diversification opportunities for operators. BH Telecom has stepped up its strategy in this regard with the launch of an Enterprise Cloud service on February 1 2014. The service gives customers access to their own private area of the BH Telecom data centre at competitive terms.
For its part, m:tel signed an agreement with Huawei Technologies for the upgrade of its data transmission network in order to provide advanced services to users and boost the capacity available to corporate clients. Huawei will...
The Bosnia-Herzegovina Telecommunications Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent industry forecasts on the future strength of Bosnia-Herzegovina's ICT market, covering the fixed-line, mobile and internet segments and analyses latest regulatory developments and corporate news, including investment activity, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships. Leading operators and manufacturers are fully profiled, highlighting their quarterly financial performance, capital expenditure plans and latest contracts.
BMI's Bosnia-Herzegovina Telecommunications Report provides industry professionals and researchers, operators, equipment suppliers and vendors, corporate and financial services analysts and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the telecoms industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
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