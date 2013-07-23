Recent Study: Brazil Power Report Q3 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Brazil Power Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Brazil is firm in its commitment to improve its electricity-generating capabilities, as it does not want to risk outages affecting its role of host nation to the World Cup in 2014. The government is planning three auctions in 2013, and has decided to opt for separate categories for thermal and renewable sources of power - as according to the country's national energy agency, wind power has won 55% of recent contracts.
The government does not want to see thermal sources of power priced out of the market. There are also developments in terms of transmission and distribution infrastructure, with several new projects planned or approved in early 2013. Brazil is also keen to push ahead with reductions in electricity tariffs, and officials have also proposed a 10% tax on electricity generated from nuclear sources of power, with the money raised split between local towns affected by nuclear plants.

Brazil's ambitious Belo Monte hydroelectric dam project continues to generate protests, but since work resumed in early 2013 the amount of progress made will make it increasingly difficult for the project to be overturned. The revised start date for operations is 2019. The quarter also saw environmental studies advance on the Tapajos hydroelectric dam project advance. But looking forward, the government is shifting towards small-scale and run-of-the-river hydroelectric projects, which have less of an impact on the environment and are more likely to gain approval.
