New Food market report from Business Monitor International: "Bulgaria Food & Drink Report Q3 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Net exports will remain the key driver of economic growth in Bulgaria, as the domestic economy continues to be plagued by low consumer and business confidence. A pick-up in government expenditure has not been sufficient to offset a decline in real household consumption expenditure, indicating that domestic demand remains elusive. We forecast real GDP growth to accelerate from 0.5% in 2013 to 1.6% this year.
Headline Industry Data (local currency):
- 2014 food consumption growth: +0.6%; forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 2013 to 2018: +1.6%.
- 2014 alcoholic drinks sales volume growth: +0.7%; forecast CAGR 2013 to 2018: +2.2%.
- 2014 soft drinks sales volume growth: +1.7%; forecast CAGR 2013 to 2018: +1.2%.
- 2014 mass grocery retail sales growth: +2.5%; forecast CAGR 2013 to 2018: +3%.
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Key Industry Trends
Danone Transfers Ownership Of Bulgarian Plant
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