Recent Study: Cambodia Infrastructure Report Q1 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- BMI View: Our belief that construction activity in Cambodia remained relatively lacklustre in 2012 appears to be justified. Key issues that led to project delays in 2011 and early-2012 (such as flood concerns and land acquisition disputes) have yet to be resolved. Meanwhile, the deterioration in the global economic situation suggests that this bearish outlook for the construction sector could continue in 2013. We continue to forecast real growth of 7.4% for construction activity in 2013 and 9.5% growth per annum between 2014 and 2017.
Key developments in Cambodia's infrastructure sector:
- In October 2012, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen requisitioned around 768 hectares of land to construct an international airport in Kampong Chhnang after 2025. The announcement of the airport's expansion was made by Sen during a land title distribution ceremony in the Kampong Chhnang province. The current airport lacks the capacity to serve the rising numbers of passengers expected to arrive in the country, according to the prime minister at the launch of the 2012-2020 Tourism Development Strategic Plan at Vimean Santepheap.
- In November 2012, representatives of the Phnom Penh International Airport announced that Cambodia Airports will invest US$400mn in Cambodia's airports over the following eight years. The investment will be used for the extension of the international terminal at Phnom Penh, the upgrading of the Siem Reap airport and improvements to the Sihanoukville airport. The first phase of construction work for the Phnom Penh and Siem Reap airports is expected to start in early-2013. In November 2012, Cambodia's Royal Group and China's Hydrolancang International Energy signed an agreement to construct the US$800mn, 4000 megawatt, Lower Se San 2 hydropower plant under a 45-year Build-Operate-Transfer concession. Construction work for the project is expected to last five years. The electricity produced by the plant will be completed sold back to the state-owned Cambodian utility, as opposed to half of the electricity being exported back to Vietnam.
- In Q312, Toll Royal Railway (TRR) showed signs of confidence in the completion of Cambodia's railway rehabilitation project by 2013. In September 2012, TRR signed a memorandum of understanding with the Cambodian government and several companies to launch an international tender for the purchase of up to four new 2,000-horsepower locomotives and 100 new container wagons. In October 2012, TRR signed two freight logistics agreements with Siam Concrete Group and United Logistics and Distribution.
