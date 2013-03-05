Recent Study: Canada Business Forecast Report Q2 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Canada Business Forecast Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Core Views
The Canadian economy faces major external headwinds, but should avoid falling into recession. The mix of growth will continue to shift away from private consumption as household balance sheets remain under pressure.
Still-high global commodity prices will support Canada's terms of trade. With a strong Canadian dollar and low interest rates, business investment will be a major driver of growth, though the trade balance will remain in deficit.
Among developed states, and in stark contrast to the neighbouring US, Canada has an enviable fiscal record. We see very limited risk of a Canadian fiscal crisis and, in fact, see debt ratios declining from this year onwards, with the budget returning to surplus by the end of the forecast period in 2017.
Key Risks To Outlook
Downside Risks To Growth: A collapse of the European monetary union would send shock waves through global trade and financial markets. A hard economic landing in China would lower demand for commodities, damaging Canada's terms of trade. Weakness in the domestic real estate market also poses a threat.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hungary Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Iran Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Ireland Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Cote d'Ivoire Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Switzerland Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Lithuania Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- United States Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Finland Business Forecast Report Q2 2013