New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Cards and Payments Industry Report 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- With exclusive content from industry experts, comprehensive 2013 news highlights, the definitive breakdown of card and electronic payment options, interviews with thought leaders from across the industry, and profiles of leading card issuers, the Cards and Payments Industry Report 2014 is a must have for anyone involved in the global cards and payments industry.
Report Highlights
- Comprehensive news highlights from the past 12 months
- Foreword by Cards International and Electronic Payments International Editor Douglas Blakey
- Interviews with industry leaders from MasterCard, Visa, American Express, WorldPay, Ingenico, and Barclaycard
- Exclusive reports from the top financial global events
- The top features from 12 issues of Cards International and Electronic Payments International
Report Scope
- A look at the world's most influential card brands and how they fared during 2013 and look ahead to 2014
- A detailed look at the companies and individuals who shaped the industry over the past 12 months, and what you can learn from them
- Industry analysis and insight into all aspects of card and payments strategy, from card design to social media use
- Sought-after country reports
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- The Cards and Payments Industry Report 2014 from Timetric analyses key trends in cards and payments in 2013, and looks ahead to 2014
- It reveals opinion from industry leaders on issues from growth strategy, business restructuring, IT spending, product design, and marketing
- The report features predictions and priorities from industry leaders for 2014 and a detailed look at the strategy of major card issuers in every region
- C-level interviews with the biggest firms in financial services
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