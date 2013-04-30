Recent Study: Central America Telecommunications Report Q2 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Central America Telecommunications Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Growth is slowing in the majority of Central American markets with occasional reports of subscriber discounting slowing overall growth patterns. We see notably slower growth across the board with the exception of Nicaragua, which continues to offer potential. There is a growing trend for operators to focus on mobile content to provide market growth, rather than adding new subscribers. Mobile banking solutions are likely to be top of the list of potential new products, taking advantage of the strong remittance market in the region.
Key Data:
- America Movil's subscriptions in Costa Rica, under the Claro brand, more than tripled in the first half of 2012, while Telefonica's Movistar services more than doubled over the same period. The two operators accounted for 16% of the market in June 2012.
- Cable & Wireless Panama's loss of subscribers over three quarters has had a sharply positive impact on ARPUs for the operator. This trend will play out in the rest of the region, albeit at a slower rate.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Trends And Developments
Nicaragua saw a third mobile operator licensed, but not without controversy. Only one company was successful after seven had entered bids, and there has been speculation over collusion with the government given the lack of details over amounts that were bid. There is potentially a fourth licence to auction, but no move as yet on allowing bids. Nicaragua's market offers continued growth potential, but BMI believes Xinwei, the new player, could help propel growth.
Following the failure of Claro to gain approval for acquiring Digicel in El Salvador, the former drew a final line under the process in Q412 and Digicel subsequently announced it would invest US$40-50mn in its operations over 18 months. This is welcome news for the market, which has seen growth stall as the market matures. The investment will include launching fixed-line services, further boosting the market's competitiveness.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- West & Central Africa Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Mexico Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Chile Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- China Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Venezuela Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Peru Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Czech Republic Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Turkey Telecommunications Report Q2 2013