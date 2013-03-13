Recent Study: Cerner Corporation Market Share Analysis

Fast Market Research recommends "Cerner Corporation Market Share Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Cerner Corporation Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Cerner Corporation's market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Cerner Corporation market share information in two key market categories - clinical it systems and medical imaging information systems. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Cerner Corporation operates in - Healthcare IT
- Cerner Corporation's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Australia, Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Spain and France
- Cerner Corporation's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - clinical it systems and medical imaging information systems.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Cerner Corporation operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Cerner Corporation's market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Philips Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., Software Service, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., CSI Co., Ltd., Computer Sciences Corporation, CompuGroup Medical AG, NEC Corporation, InterSystems Corporation, Sectra AB, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, eClinicalWorks, LLC, QuadraMed Corporation, Noemalife S.p.A., Dedalus S.p.A., Cegedim SA, Egton Medical Information Systems Limited, Hitachi Medical Corporation, OptumInsight, Inc., Elekta AB, Wiseman Co., Ltd., Hangzhou B-Soft Co., Ltd., Indra Sistemas, S.A., Toshiba Sumiden Medical Information Systems Corporation, Shanghai Kingstar Winning Medical Information Tech. Co.,Ltd, VEPRO AG, Nexus AG, Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA, MV Sistemas, TPP SystmOne, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., ChipSoft B.V., Awinta GmbH, Apotheken Dienstleistungsgesellschaft mbH, PHARMATECHNIK GmbH & Co. KG, Cambio Healthcare Systems AB, VISUS Technology Transfer GmbH, Xi'an Huahai Medical Info-Tech Co., ltd, CHILI GmbH, EBM Technologies, WPD Informatica Ltda, iMDsoft Inc., Wipro Limited, Systelab Technologies, S.A., SYSteam AB, medavis GmbH, Matrix I.T. Ltd., Fred IT Group Pty Ltd, Elad Software Systems, Esaote S.p.A., Armada OAO, Dasi Informatica SL, Akhil Systems Private Limited, Alliadis Group, Partezis, Picis, Inc., NovaRad Corporation, QHR Technologies Inc., Health Communication Network Limited, Pharmagest Inter@ctive, Intelerad Medical Systems Incorporated, Kestral Computing, MedicWare Sistemas de Informatica LTDA, Totvs SA, Salux, Cegeka NV, I-Teco, Vector Healthcare Solutions, Open Technologies, Inc., IBS Group Holding Ltd, Tieto Corporation, Syspec Informatica Ltda, Medical Insight A/S, Microdata Tecnologia Ltda., Medtech Global Ltd, Trifour Health, MIPS Diagnostics Intelligence, Sysmex Corporation, Telemis SA, Global Health Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, 21st Century Health Management Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Medsynaptic Pvt. Ltd., Ashva Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Orion Health, Religare Technologies Limited, Medical Technologies Ltd., COMRAD
